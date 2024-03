Share:













Russia's terrorist military nation staged a public display of nuclear weapons the day after President Vladimir Putin threatened to strike NATO countries if they dared to send troops to Ukraine.

On Friday, March 1, training and combat launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars mobile complex was conducted at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation reported.

The warheads of Yars - the main missile of the ground-based strategic forces - "arrived at the designated area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula," the press service of the russian military department said in a release.

As the ministry of defense of the russian federation notes, the purpose of the exercises, the first in 2024, was to "confirm the tactical, technical and flight characteristics" of Yars. During their preparation, the military of the Yoshkar-Olynsk missile complex worked out the procedure for redeploying the starting battery of the mobile complex.

According to estimates by the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), by the beginning of 2023, Russia had 171 Yars launchers in service. These complexes, with a range of more than 11,000 kilometers, accounted for more than half of all strategic land-based carriers (321) and about a quarter of all nuclear warheads (684 out of 2,673).