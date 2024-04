Share:













The army of the terrorist country of the russian federation has transferred complexes of tactical nuclear weapons to the border with Finland, which joined NATO in April last year and renounced its neutral status.

Iskander-M operational-tactical complexes were deployed in border Karelia, Izvestia reports with reference to sources in the Ministry of Defense. Capable of firing both cruise and ballistic missiles, including those with a nuclear warhead, the Iskanders became part of a separate missile brigade, which, in turn, became part of the recently created Leningrad Military District.

Also, the 11th and 14th Army Corps, which are based in the Kaliningrad and Murmansk Oblasts, are also part of the Leningrad Military District, Izvestia sources told.

The formation of the missile brigade is a response to Finland's accession to NATO, said the ex-commander of the Baltic Fleet, Admiral Vladimir Valuev: now russia's border with the countries of the alliance has increased by almost 1,300 km, and the bloc included the largest artillery forces in Europe, including 1,500 barrels, including 700 howitzers, 700 large-caliber mortars and 100 missile systems.

At the end of last year, Finland signed an agreement on defense cooperation with the United States. 15 facilities and areas where they can store military equipment and ammunition became available to American troops. Among them are four air bases, a military port and a railway in the north of the country. Warehouses for military property will be located along the roads leading to the russian border.