Russians forcibly evicting residents of 3 settlements in Kherson Region. Where and why are they being taken?

The russian invaders are forcibly evacuating the population of three settlements in the occupied part of the Kherson Region. It is planned to house servicemen of the russian army in their houses and apartments.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC).

According to the information of the NRC, the occupiers are forcing the residents of the city of Hola Prystan and two villages - Hladkivka and Kokhany - to leave.

To transport people, the occupiers use buses that they previously took from local schools or transport companies.

The russians intend to use the housing vacated in this way to house soldiers and workers of the occupation administration.

The occupiers take forcibly evicted people to settlements in the south of the Kherson Region.

The NRC emphasized that people are purposefully placed in premises that are in an unsatisfactory condition. This is done in order to force them to move further into the territory of russia.

At the same time, the occupiers encourage men of conscription age to register for the military, which is necessary for the forced mobilization carried out by the russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of April, the National Resistance Center reported that a new wave of appropriation of Ukrainian homes had started in the occupied territories.

We will remind you that in two months the russians can begin mass deportation of residents of the occupied territories who have not received russian passports.