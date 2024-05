Share:













In April, compared to March, Ukraine increased electricity imports by 34% to 225,000 MWh.

This is written by ExPro, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Export of electricity in April compared to March decreased 10 times to 12,013 MWh.

Compared to April 2023, electricity imports increased 53 times, but exports decreased 8 times.

The largest share in the structure of electricity imports by direction was taken by Hungary - 43.7%, the smallest - by Poland with 6.4%.

The largest amount of electricity was also exported to Hungary - 35.3%.

It is noted that the reason for the decrease in electricity exports in April is the loss of domestic generation capacities as a result of shelling of the energy infrastructure at the end of March and in April.

At the same time, export was available only on some days, in the daytime period of the day, during the high activity of solar generation.

The average daily volume of imports in April amounted to 7,500 MWh, the peak of imports was on April 1 - more than 14,000 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Ukraine imported 168,280 MWh of electricity, which is twice as much as in February.