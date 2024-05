Exports of agricultural products up 16% to 8.3 million tons in April

In April, exports of agricultural products increased by 16% compared to March to 8.3 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In April, compared to March, grain exports increased by 22% to 6.3 million tons (corn - 63%, wheat - 31%, barley - 4%); export of oilseeds decreased by 28% to 318,500 tons (soybeans - 42%, rapeseed - 42%, sunflower seeds - 12%); export of vegetable oils increased by 2% to 666,700 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 94%, soybean - 4%, rapeseed - 1%); export of cake after oil extraction increased by 28% to 614,600 tons (sunflowerseed - 91%, soybean - 9%); exports of other types of agro-industrial products increased by 4% to 420,300 tons.

"Among all categories, only oilseeds demonstrate a decrease in export shipments. This is due to a decrease in the remnants of crops intended for export," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March exports of agricultural products decreased by 10.2% compared to February to 7.2 million tons.

In 2023, Ukrainian farmers exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.