The leading private railway freight company of Romania, Grampet Group, announced the completion of the construction of the largest agricultural product transshipment terminal in Europe, the investment of which amounted to EUR 10 million.

"Located in the city of Dornești, on the border with Ukraine, the new complex, intended for transshipment of agricultural products, marks a new chapter in Grampet Group's efforts aimed at modernizing and optimizing the railway infrastructure in the region and supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine... The new complex will allow transporting 240,000 tons of grain and agricultural products per month, thus becoming a strategic point in the flow of cargo transportation to the port of Constanța," the publication says.

It is noted that the complex has a maximum design capacity of 3 million tons and is equipped with a wagon loading station and an unloading station, which allows simultaneous loading/unloading of 8 wagons.

At the same time, the installed equipment is similar to the equipment of terminals in sea and river ports, which allows transporting products without loss of quality and at full capacity, i.e. 500 tons per hour.

