Polish farmers to prevent transshipment of Ukrainian agricultural products from rail to road transport

Polish farmers will prevent the transshipment of Ukrainian agricultural goods from rail to road transport.

This is stated in the message of the State Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information from the Polish side, local farmers announced their intention to prevent the transshipment of Ukrainian agricultural goods from rail to road transport and moving them to terminals at the Hrubieszow station from February 9," the statement said.

Loads of other categories will be moved without restrictions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, Polish farmers resumed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, Polish farmers announced a new strike from February 9, during which they plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine for a month.

Polish farmers were outraged by the decision of the European Commission of January 31, which proposes to extend the abolition of duties for Ukrainian goods for another year.