Share:













Copied



Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland, Krzysztof Hetman, who is a member of the Polish People’s Party, expressed his opinion about the possible introduction of an embargo on all agricultural goods from Ukraine.

This is reported by Rzeczpospolita.

"Perhaps there will be no solution, and we will have to introduce an embargo on all agricultural goods from Ukraine," Krzysztof Hetman said.

Despite this, he supported the farmers' protests, considering them fair.

"I support the farmers' protests, they are protesting for a just cause," Hetman said.

He also noted that farmers blocked roads out of desperation, expressing understanding of their situation.

"I understand that they go to the roads. Farmers have the right to protest, they have the right to express it in different ways," the politician said.

Hetman added that farmers found themselves in a difficult situation, as the costs of agriculture increased and the profitability of the farm decreased sharply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development, held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Siewiera, regarding the inadmissibility of the border blockade, in particular, the movement of passenger transport.