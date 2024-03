Share:













In February, exports of agricultural products increased by 3.4% compared to January to 8 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association (UCAB), Ukrainian News g reports.

"In addition to cereals, a decrease was recorded in the export of all other types of agro-industrial products. The largest drop was demonstrated by oil crops, whose exports decreased by 22%. This is due to a decrease in the volume of oilseeds intended for export, especially rapeseed," the report said.

In February, compared to January, grain exports increased by 9% to 5.8 million tons (corn - 53%, wheat - 44%, barley - 4%); export of oilseeds decreased by 22% to 599,300 tons (soybeans - 54%, rapeseed - 41% and sunflower seeds - 4%); export of vegetable oils decreased by 3% to 646,100 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 93%, soybean - 4% and rapeseed - 2%); export of cake after oil extraction decreased by 7% to 551,700 tons (sunflowerseed - 90%, soybean - 10%); exports of other types of agro-industrial products decreased by 2% to 382,500 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January exports of agricultural products decreased by 0.3% to 7.7 million tons.

In 2023, Ukrainian farmers exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.