Syrskyi at Zelenskyy’s Staff meeting reports on situation at front and rotation of units for restoration

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief reported on the situation at the front and the organization of rotation of units for restoration.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the current situation at the front and the organization of rotation of units for restoration. We discussed the pace and needs when staffing new teams," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that he heard an extensive report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the head of the State Special Transport Service Oleksandr Yakovets on the degree of readiness of fortifications in the border regions and on the directions of active hostilities.

There was also a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov on schedules for the receipt of weapons from partners within the framework of the published assistance packages.

"I instructed to take all possible measures to reduce deadlines. This is especially true for the supply of air defense equipment to protect human lives and energy infrastructure," the President said.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin reported on the current rate of production of drones and electronic weapons and providing them to the front, as well as electronic warfare equipment to cover important facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said on the air of the telethon that the russian occupiers broke through in Ocheretyne, Donetsk Region and entrenched themselves in the settlement, so far heavy fighting continues, the Defense Forces have introduced additional forces and funds from the reserve to regain control over Ocheretyne and other settlements.