President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief heard the reports of the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov on the implementation of contracts for the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems and on the preparation of new agreements, and instructed to submit similar reports on the missile program.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the Staff meeting, they also heard a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the situation in the main areas, the results of stabilization actions, thanks to which it was possible to stop the advance of the russian occupiers, and intelligence data on the enemy's further plans and retaliatory actions.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff, Anatolii Barhylevych, reported on the fight against the instruments of russian air terror, the results of using EW, mobile fire groups and air defense.

After the reports, a number of instructions were given for further improvement of tactics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy, regarding the disapproving attitude of international organizations to strikes on the russian federation, noted that russia understands only a strong response.

According to the results of a meeting with Zelenskyy in early April, it was decided to increase the production of projectiles for drones and to scale the complex control system of radio-electronic warfare means to the entire front.