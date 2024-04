Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to prepare a comprehensive action plan to protect civil infrastructure.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, talking about the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“For the next meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief I instructed us to collect everything that is known to our intelligence about the intentions of russian terrorists to destroy civilian infrastructure, and to prepare a comprehensive plan for further actions: strengthening physical protection, where it works, redistributing air defense systems and decentralization, where possible," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, and also appealed to international partners to protect the sky of Ukraine.

On April 19, during a video address to the participants of an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Zelenskyy said that seven more Patriot systems or similar air defense systems are urgently needed for Ukraine's defense - this is the minimum number that will save the lives of citizens and really change the situation.