Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff regarding protection of nuclear power plants and strengthening of North

On Wednesday, July 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed the protection of nuclear power plants and the strengthening of the North. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Staff is extended. Two hours - to discuss the main challenges. The first is the protection of the nuclear power plants. The commander of the Air Force Oleshchuk, Minister Klymenko, the head of the State Border Guard Service Deyneko reported. They also heard the director of Energoatom Kotin and the director of the Khmelnytskyi NPP Koziura," he said.

The situation at the front was also discussed at the Staff, in particular the strengthening of the North.

"Situation at the front. Reports of commanders Zaluzhnyi, Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Moskaliov and Naiev. The Commander-in-Chief is ordered to strengthen the North," the President said.

In addition, the further expansion of own production of equipment and ammunition, speeding up the pace of repair of Western-style equipment was discussed at the Staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia was preparing a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

On July 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers had placed foreign objects similar to explosive devices on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.