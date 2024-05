Share:













Due to the operation of Ukrainian EW-systems, russian Shaheds can circle in the sky for hours, "winding circles" to search for a signal.

Serhii Skoryk, commercial director of the Ukrainian manufacturer of EW devices Kvertus reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

So, it is reported that since the russian Shaheds fly in radio silence mode, it is impossible to land such a drone by means of tactical EW.

But with the help of means that can jam all satellite navigation systems, it is possible to force an attack drone to circle in search of a connection.

"Shahed flies on the inertial system, and it has checkpoints. This is when it flies up, connects, for example, with Glonass and flies further. At the last point, 5-7-10 km away, it takes a check-in with the satellite system, and if it is diverted, then the Shahed starts circling. And this means that something interesting is working on it. Accordingly, when it leaves the range of the EW, it connects with Glonass and goes to the target, given by the occupiers - in the first case, or it hits with the help of another guidance system, but there the accuracy will be plus or minus 200 meters," Skoryk reports.

The company notes that this type of protection is used to protect critical infrastructure in some cities of Ukraine, and the difficulty of working with Shaheds and Lancets lies in the fact that these drones work from the signal of reconnaissance drones, such as Orlan, ZALA and Supercam. that fly at an altitude of 5-8 km and transmit a signal to strike drones.

The principle of operation of tactical EW - we knock out the signal of a human operator who is on the ground. That is, the drone is in the sky, the operator is on the ground, and there is a signal between them. A person with an anti-drone gun or another system interrupts the communication channel, which in the case of Shahed is very high," the company says.

