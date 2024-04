Share:













Russian troops on the night of Saturday, April 20, fired 7 missiles of various types on the territory of Ukraine, air defense forces managed to shoot down 2 Kh-59/Kh-69 aerial missiles, in addition, 3 reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the south of Ukraine.

It was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that last night the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two S-300/S-400 surface to air guided missiles from the Belgorod Region (russia), as well as two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles from the Black Sea.

"Two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles were destroyed by Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces," the report said.

Also in the south direction, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed: two Orlan-10s and one SuperCam.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 22 missiles and 14 Shahed-131/136 strike drones, air defense forces destroyed 15 missiles and 14 drones, in addition, Air Force units shot down a russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber.