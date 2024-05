Share:













On May 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Illia Vitiuk from the post of head of the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of State Interests in the Information Security Sector of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The corresponding decree No. 257/2024 is published on the website of the Office of the President.

"To dismiss Illia Anatoliyovych Vitiuk from the post of head of the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of State Interests in the Information Security Sector of the Security Service of Ukraine," the decree reads.

As a reminder, on April 4, Slidstvo.Info published an investigation, according to which Vitiuk's wife purchased an apartment in a premium residential complex on Pechersk in Kyiv in December 2023. The market value of the apartment is more than UAH 20 million. Vitiuk's declaration states that this apartment was purchased almost twice as cheaply - for UAH 12.8 million.

After the publication of the investigation, the mass media stated that the employees of the Solomianskyi territorial recruitment and social support center tried to serve a summons to the Slidstvo.Info journalist Yevhen Shulhat. It was claimed that an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine could give instructions to representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

Already on April 9, the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, suspended the head of the cyber security department, Illia Vitiuk, from performing his official duties while the circumstances, made public by the Slidstvo.Info project, were verified.