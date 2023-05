In April 2023, the export of Ukrainian dairy products decreased by 27% month over month to 6,550 tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In April, the export of non-condensed milk and cream decreased by 33% to 1,660 tons; the export of milk and condensed cream decreased by 40% to 988 tons; the export of buttermilk, coagulated milk, and cream, yogurt, kefir - by 17% to 200 tons; export of whey - by 17% to 1,030 tons; butter export - by 4% to 808 tons; export of cheeses of all types - by 33% to 515 tons; ice cream exports increased by 2% to 824 tons.

According to association analyst Maksym Hopka, such a sharp decrease in export volumes is caused by the blockade of Ukrainian imports, the complicated transit movement through Eastern European countries, and the low global demand for dairy products.

In particular, if we compare the volume of exports of dairy products to Poland, they decreased from 830 tons (in March) to 242 tons (in April).

Moldova, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan remain the largest importers of Ukrainian products.

At the same time, the import of dairy products in April increased by 3% to 5,170 tons.

At the same time, the volumes of milk and cream (including condensed products) increased most noticeably - by 74% to 142 tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2023, the export of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 64% year over year to 25,400 tons.