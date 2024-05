AFU repel 120 russian attacks over the past day, half of them in Avdiyivka and Mariyinka Districts – AFU

On May 1, a total of 121 combat clashes took place at the front. Russian troops attacked on seven axes; the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 120 attacks by the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported this in its morning summary.

During the day, the occupiers conducted 63 airstrikes and five missile strikes and fired MLRS rockets 72 times.

A total of 24 settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions were hit by enemy aircraft.

And at least 120 settlements along the entire front line came under the fire of russian mortars and artillery.

Units of the russian army conducted offensive operations on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, Orikhiv, and Kherson Axes.

Kupiyansk Axis

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove, and Kopanky in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka шт the Luhansk Region.

Lyman Axis

On the Lyman Axis, the AFU also repelled attacks by occupiers near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, and Nevske in the Luhansk Region.

It was also possible to repulse several russian attacks on the territory of Serebrianske Forestry and near the village of Terny in the Donetsk Region.

In total, on this part of the front, the Ukrainian military repelled 14 enemy attacks.

Bakhmut Axis

On the Bakhmut Axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 20 attacks by the occupiers near Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Novyi in the Donetsk Region, as well as in the area of the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

Avdiyivka Axis

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the occupiers launched an offensive in the axis settlements of Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviyove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, and Pervomaiske.

During the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled 39 enemy attacks on this part of the front.

Novopavlivka Axis

On the Novopavlivsk Axis, the AFU continues to hold back the russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine.

As a result of the hostilities, the Ukrainian military managed to repulse 22 attacks by the occupiers.

Orikhiv Axis

On the Orikhiv Axis, the AFU repulsed one attack by russians near Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Kherson Axis

On the Kherson Axis, the occupiers again tried to attack the AFU bridgehead on the left bank of the Region. Nine enemy attacks were repelled.

