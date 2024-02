Russia reports massive attack by drones on 4 of its oblasts

The ministry of defense of the aggressor country, russia, stated that on the night of February 9, it allegedly intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones in four regions of the russian federation and over the Black Sea.

This was reported by the russian propaganda publication, RIA Novosti.

So, it is stated that the UAV was allegedly destroyed over the territories of the Kursk (2), Bryansk (5), and Oryol (4) Oblasts, the Krasnodar Krai (2), and the Black Sea (6).

In particular, the governor of the Oryol Oblast, Andrey Klychkov, wrote on his Telegram channel that the drones were allegedly trying to attack the facilities of the region's fuel and energy complex. He also stated that there were no victims.

At the same time, a fire was recorded at the Ilsky Oil Refinery, which is located in the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation. As of this morning, russian propaganda media report that the fire has been extinguished.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of Thursday, February 8, a gas pipeline exploded in the Perm region of the russian federation, after which a large-scale fire started.

The explosion occurred in the village of Kuyeda. Russian mass media differed in their testimony. Some said that the gas pipeline caught fire; others said that three tank railcars stood on the railway tracks. From there, the flames spread to residential buildings.

The fire covered an area of 180 square meters. According to various estimates, from six to seven people were injured, two of them children. The wounded have burns, lacerations and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters could not extinguish the fire for several hours.

The previous cause of the fire was depressurization of the gas pipe.