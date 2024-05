Share:













Late in the evening on Tuesday, April 30, explosions rang out in Odesa. The russians hit the city with two ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, three people were killed, and three others were wounded.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"All the necessary medical assistance is provided to the victims. There is damage to civil infrastructure," he wrote.

A 22-year-old police officer was killed.

"Two teenagers who were running toward a shelter during the air alert were killed. They were killed by a cluster part [of the missile]. A police officer also died," writes Novosti Odesa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, five people and a dog were killed as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on Odesa. At least 28 people were injured of varying degrees of severity. On April 29, russian troops attacked the city first with ballistics. As a result of the strike, civil infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings and an educational institution. A fire broke out at one of the objects, which is being extinguished by firefighters. People and a dog died. It is known that about 28 were wounded, among them two children and a pregnant woman.

On April 24, Oleh Kiper reported that Odesa was hit by a russian missile attack. On April 24, the russian occupiers targeted a storage base for disabled equipment during a missile attack on Odesa.