Number of millionaires up 1,200 people to 10,700 according to results of income declaration for 2023

Share:













Copied



The number of millionaires increased by 1,200 people to 10,700 according to the results of the income declaration for 2023.

This was announced by a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of May 1, 2024, the income declaration campaign has ended and more than 172,000 tax returns have been submitted by citizens.

In the submitted declarations, the annual income in the amount of UAH 218.5 billion was declared, and the tax liabilities to be paid to the personal income tax fund budget in the amount of UAH 4.8 billion, which is UAH 2.1 billion more than last year, military fee - UAH 0.9 billion, which is UAH 0.4 billion more than in the same period last year.

The number of citizens who, according to the results of 2023, declared an annual income in the amount of more than UAH 1.0 million is 10,700 people (+1,200 people compared to last year), in which personal income tax and military fee are due to be paid more than UAH 1.0 billion.

It is worth noting that a large number of citizens submitted declarations using the State Tax Service’s service for pre-filling the declaration, in particular, more than 120,000 citizens used this service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1 billionaire and 8,500 millionaires declared their income for 2020.

In 2019, the number of millionaires who declared income increased by 60% to 8,000 people compared to 2018.