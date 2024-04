Share:













According to the results of the 1st quarter of 2024, companies that are part of Group DF transferred a total of UAH 1.076 billion of taxes to the state and local budgets of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of Group DF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, UAH 621.9 million was paid - value added tax, UAH 37.7 million - land fees, UAH 22.6 million - environmental tax, UAH 21.4 million - income tax, UAH 372.7 million - other taxes.

Most of the taxes were paid by the group's core businesses - nitrogen, titanium, gas, port, logistics, grain trading and media.

"We remain the largest taxpayer in the chemical industry, which today has already become one of the key in the country's economy. Our businesses are not limited only to fulfilling tax obligations, but help Ukrainians in financing social projects. We are convinced that the well-being of entire regions, cities and towns depends on the stability of the Group's businesses and on taxes paid. Therefore, the business continues to work and invest despite the enormous risks. We do not just create Ukrainian and sell Ukrainian. We have a difficult mission: today we guarantee the food security of the country and thus make the state more stable during the war. Without a doubt, large Ukrainian business remains the mainstay and foundation of the economy, we will remain among the largest investors in the country. But more effective and thoughtful support of Ukrainian industries from the government could stimulate rapid economic growth and contribute to an increase in tax revenues, which in turn would allow even more efficient financing of basic budget areas, such as defense, education, medicine and social security of Ukrainians," commented Oleh Arestarkhov, head of the corporate communications department of Group DF.

Also, Group DF businesses, together with volunteer groups of employees and top managers, continue to implement large humanitarian assistance projects for Ukrainians affected by the war, support projects f army and medicine.

The total assistance of Group DF personnel and businesses to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war exceeded UAH 1.22 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Group DF businesses transferred UAH 3.3 billion of taxes to the state budget in 2023.