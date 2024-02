Number of millionaires in Ukraine increased by 16% for year - MP Hetmantsev

Share:













Copied



Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that according to the results of the declarations submitted in 2023, the number of millionaires in Ukraine for 2022 increased by 16%.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, the number of declarations worth more than UAH 1 million increased by 16%. Such declarations were filed by 12,374 people," he wrote.

According to him, the number of millionaires increased by 2,863 persons year on year, and the tax liabilities on tax before payment to the budget by "millionaires" were determined in the amount of UAH 2,756.0 million, on the military fee - UAH 526.5 million.

Hetmantsev noted that in 2023, Ukrainians filed 266,000 declarations of property status and income, the amount of declared income amounted to UAH 147.92 billion.

"According to the results of the declaration of income by individuals in 2023, a tax on the income of individuals was paid - UAH 4,539.02 million, a military fee - UAH 946.09 million," the head of the committee added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, 2023, the law on restoring electronic declaration and ensuring open access to the register of declarations entered into force; annual declarations for 2021-2022 must be submitted by January 31, 2024, for 2023 - by March 31, 2024 inclusive.