President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law, which opens the opportunity for taxpayers to interact with the State Tax Service via video conference.

This was announced by a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President signed the bill 9662, which opens the opportunity for taxpayers to interact with the State Tax Service in video conference mode," he wrote.

Hetmantsev listed some more innovations of the law, namely:

- establishment of tax benefits for the payment for land and tax on immovable property, other than a land plot for settlements subject to mandatory evacuation of the population;

- exemption from paying personal income tax and taxation at a preferential rate of 7% VAT on medicines of compassionate use;

- solving the problem of taxpayers who mistakenly paid taxes to the wrong account. We are talking about cases when the funds entered the budget, but were mistakenly directed to another budget account;

- shortening of budget compensation terms.

- solving the problem of overestimation by some producers of tobacco products of the norms of losses of tobacco raw materials and the possibility of writing off tobacco raw materials as "waste".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has developed a bill on the so-called "white business club."