In Russia, the number of billionaires increased during the year. This year, there are 110 billionaires in Russia, 22 more than last year. According to Forbes, this list could be longer - five billionaires renounced their Russian citizenship.

This is reported in the Forbes-2023 rating, published by the Russian magazine editors on Saturday, April 22.

In addition, according to the Russian edition of the American magazine Forbes, over the past twelve months, the fortunes of the wealthiest Russians have recovered and increased by a total of USD 152 billion. Currently, their assets amount to USD 505 billion. In 2021, before Russia's war against Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by the West, this amount was USD 606 billion.

As for the reasons for the recovery of fortunes, Forbes writes that in 2022 the rating was compiled during a severe panic in the markets caused by the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine. Estimates of the fortunes of Russians fell along with the ruble exchange rate. In addition, Forbes reports many billionaires have transferred their assets to family members who do not suffer from Western sanctions, thus protecting them. According to Reuters, the rich in the Russian Federation have recently benefited from high prices for raw materials.

The first place on the Forbes 2023 list was taken for the first time by the founder of EuroChem and Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK) companies, Andrey Melnichenko - his fortune has more than doubled over the year to USD 25.2 billion. This happened, as Forbes writes, mainly due to the increase in the cost of EuroChem, which produces fertilizers. This sector of the Russian economy showed significant growth after the start of the war.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier today, April 21, the Bloomberg agency reported with reference to its own sources that Western countries are considering the possibility of introducing an almost complete ban on exporting goods to Russia.

At the beginning of April, the Bulgarian authorities closed the loopholes through which Russia circumvented some of the sanctions imposed against it.