The National Resistance Center reports that in connection with the "inauguration" of russian leader vladimir putin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the kremlin is preparing a number of personnel decisions on Gauleiters.

This is stated on the website of the department.

"The Kremlin has already started the season of changing the flow of influence due to the renewal of the dictator's power," the report said.

It is indicated that personnel purges are already ongoing in the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation. In particular, Timur Ivanov, a deputy of Sergei Shoigu, who controlled the theft of funds during construction in the temporarily occupied territories of the south of Ukraine, was sent to the pre-trial detention center.

"Currently, there is a redistribution of flows in the captured regions. It is because of this that Gauleiters go to bow to Vladimir Putin in Moscow," the National Resistance Center says.

The agency notes that in the russian federation there is no procedure for dismissal from government posts: "Therefore, we expect imprisonments and unprecedented disappearances."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning illegitimate presidential elections in russia and the territories of Ukraine occupied by russia. MEPs condemned the russian elections as a "farce."