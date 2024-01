The decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine, which brought russia losses record high since World War II and made the country the champion in terms of the number of sanctions imposed, was "right" and “just,” said russian president vladimir putin.

It was reported by the website of The Moscow Times.

“We're doing everything right. And we are fighting for a just cause," putin said at a meeting with participants in the war.

According to him, after the change of power in Ukraine in 2014, the country "began to exterminate" those who were determined to establish relations with moscow, while creating an "anti-russian enclave."

"Ten times in a row deceived us about the non-expansion of NATO. But all this together just left us no chance but to start trying - and here we have launched a special military operation, but this is not the beginning of the war," putin said.

Currently, according to the president, there are 600,000 people in the combat zone who "should become the basis of the russian state." "The entire state apparatus" should be set up for this, putin said: "the fatherland at all times needs people who have passed the crucible of combat tests."