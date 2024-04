Share:













Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the president of the aggressor country of the russian federation, vladimir putin, said that the fate of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been "decided", and panic is allegedly growing among the Ukrainian military on the front line.

Peskov said this in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

"It seems to me that the fate of Zelenskyy is definitely decided. And very soon the moment will come when many, in particular in Ukraine, will question his legitimacy. In any case, even from a legal point of view, this will have to be done, and he will have to justify himself somehow," he said.

Peskov said that the russian federation will continue the "special military operation" (war against Ukraine - ed.), because in this way it seeks to "secure itself", and the russian military will carry out the tasks that "were set before them in the beginning".

He added that he seems to know for sure that panic is spreading among the Ukrainian military.

"It is very important for us to support this dynamic, not to stop," he said.

Peskov also said that "that side", which he described as "the collective West plus one", is testing russia for "weakly".

"The main thing for us is not to show this "weakly," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, putin stopped leaving the Kremlin and residences after the election.