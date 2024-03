"Election of putin" in occupation. Pensioners offered money in exchange for voting - National Resistance Cente

In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian pensioners are promised a one-time payment in the amount of RUB 5,000. The condition for obtaining it is to fill in the ballot paper.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC).

"The enemy goes around homes and offers 'humanitarian aid,' but the condition for receiving it is filling out an election ballot. Funds are issued even without a russian passport," the NRC informs.

It is noted that such actions are aimed at inflating the turnout, which, according to the Kremlin's plan, should legalize the occupation.

It will be recalled that, according to the NRC, the russians promise scholarships to students for participating in extras during the "elections" in the occupied territories. For the local gauleiters, the Kremlin presented a plan to draw a turnout of 75%, of which 80% should allegedly vote for the international criminal vladimir putin.

We are talking about students of russian universities, who are promised the payment of scholarships in case of consent to a "business trip" for which payments are also provided.

In addition, after "elections"of putin, the russians will intensify ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories.