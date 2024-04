Share:













Overnight into April 28, the russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with Shaheds, damaging the hotel building and the heat-generating facility. There were no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

So, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with UAV of the Shahed-131/136 type in the morning of April 28 at 04:45.

As a result of the russian attack, the hotel building was badly damaged, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished. In addition, in another hotel nearby, windows were broken and cars were damaged.

The occupiers also damaged the object of the heat-generating infrastructure.

It is noted that no one was injured in the shelling, and the consequences are being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into April 27, russia attacked four thermal power plants, and civilians were injured. In particular, the equipment of enterprises was seriously damaged.

We will remind you that last night the russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types, 21 missiles were shot down by air defense forces. In total, the enemy used 34 air, ground and sea-based missiles.