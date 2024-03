Number of injured in ballistic missile attack on Mykolaiv increased to 12 - Regional Military Administration

The number of people injured as a result of the russian strike with a ballistic missile, probably Iskander-M on Mykolaiv on March 27, has increased to 12.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

So, on March 27, at around 2:30 p.m., Mykolaiv was hit by a missile attack - the enemy used ballistics. According to Kim, as a result of the strike, presumably by the Iskander M missile, there was a fire on the territory of the industrial infrastructure facility, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

It is indicated that 12 people were injured, four of them received medical assistance on an outpatient basis.

Six multi-apartment buildings were also slightly damaged.

We will remind you that in the afternoon of March 27, russian terrorist forces attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was known that six people were injured as a result of an attack on Mykolaiv by the aggressor state of russia.