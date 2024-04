Share:













The russian occupiers significantly increased the number of assaults and shelling of Ukrainian positions and settlements in the Luhansk Region.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

"The invaders significantly increased the number of assaults and shelling of our positions and settlements. Novoyehorivka and Stelmakhivka were attacked last day. Battles took place near Nevske and in the Serebrianskyi Forest. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Bilohorivka and the Serebrianskyi Forest," the message says.

In addition, more than 60 artillery and mortar shelling of frontline settlements were recorded. Hrekivka, Nevske, Kuzemivka, Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka came under the fire of the russians.

Also, 14 enemy UAVs tried to hit the territory of Nevske and Kuzemivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, over the past day, April 27, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 enemy attacks in the Avdiyivka axis. The enemy launched 14 attacks in the Lyman axis, and 13 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk axis.