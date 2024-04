Zelenskyy informed Johnson that without US aid, Ukraine would hold out "until April" - media

During a conversation with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, in December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine would be able to withstand a new onslaught of russian missiles and drones by March or April.

Politico informs about this with reference to interlocutors.

The newspaper's sources said that Zelenskyy told Johnson that Ukraine could hold out without additional military aid from the United States "until March or April," after that there would be no weapons left.

A person from the House of Representatives told the newspaper that after this conversation, Johnson decided to support the aid by this deadline, and instructed to prepare a corresponding bill.

Preparations were made by Johnson's national security aide John Hodges, who supports Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Saturday, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill on foreign aid to Ukraine. 311 members of the lower house of the US Congress voted in favor of the project, and 112 spoke against it.