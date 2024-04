Weapons from USA already in warehouses in Poland and Germany, waiting for sending to Ukraine - CNN

Most of the military aid from the USA is placed in warehouses in Germany and Poland in advance, which will significantly speed up its logistics to Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN on Tuesday, April 23, citing an informed source.

American officials are not talking about it openly, but a knowledgeable source in the US familiar with the provision of military aid to Ukraine said that most of it is already placed in warehouses in Germany and Poland. The publication writes that this will significantly reduce the time for its delivery to Ukraine. The source also said that artillery shells would be among the first weapons transferred.

"After crossing the border, officials in Kyiv will try to get it to where it is needed as quickly as possible, but this will still present a significant logistical problem, given the huge amount of materiel... When new US military aid is apparently only a few days before getting the green light, the question is how quickly vital munitions, such as 155 mm howitzer shells, can reach the front lines to stop the russian advance," the article said.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, speaking before the House vote last week, said the Department of Defense is "ready to respond quickly" as soon as any order is given. That message was echoed by Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. According to his expectations, the weapon will be "on the way by the end of the week".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, US President Joe Biden promised to immediately sign the approved bill on aid to Ukraine.

On April 20, the US House of Representatives approved a bill on allocating aid to Ukraine.

Today, Tuesday, April 23, the Senate will vote on the bill on aid to Ukraine approved by the House of Representatives.