Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that the russian dictator will observe a truce during the Olympics, which French President Emmanuel Macron wants to announce.

The Ukrainian leader said this during an interview with Hugo Decrypte.

"I don't believe in this with russia. I don't believe in this format of a truce in general, I don't believe in any format of a truce with the russian federation. Emanuel knows it, he himself witnessed it, we were together in Normandy format. We went through this entire Minsk process. France, Germany, Ukraine - we are all living witnesses, not by books, but we are living witnesses that there is no frozen conflict with russia. This is a matter of regrouping with russia and giving them even more power to then destroy us. We went through it," Zelenskyy said.

He reminded that there were already attempts to implement the idea of a truce before a full-scale invasion, but then the occupiers still opened fire on the Ukrainian military. We are talking, including, about snipers who shot on purpose.

It will be recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron said that he is working on a truce during the upcoming Summer Olympic Games, which will be held this summer in Paris. Macron wanted to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East.

The Olympics in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11.