Over 17,000 russian crimes against national security registered in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the russian federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office has documented 17,191 crimes against national security. 130,963 russian war crimes were also registered.

This is reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, according to juvenile prosecutors, 1,849 children suffered as a result of russian aggression, of which 545 children were killed, 1,304 were injured of various degrees of severity.

The department emphasizes that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.