Spain will send long-range Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which will soon arrive at the logistics base.

This was stated in the statement of the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, after the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues for Ukraine at the ministerial level.

According to her, Patriot missiles will arrive in Ukraine within a few days. However, she did not specify the exact number of missiles to be provided.

Also, Margarita Robles said that Spain recently sent to Ukraine sets of medicines and individual first aid kits. Spain will soon deliver 155 and 120 mm caliber ammunition to Ukraine.

"The Spanish aid planned for the next two months includes light and heavy machine guns, protected wheeled logistics vehicles, armored infantry vehicles, anti-tank equipment and field artillery howitzers, weapons to protect against drones," the website of the Spanish Ministry of Defense says.

Margarita Robles also noted that the preparation of new Leopard battle tanks for transfer to Ukraine is proceeding according to plan, and the first units will be ready by the end of June.