Greece is not going to send either Patriot or S-300 to Ukraine - Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Share:













Copied



Greece refused to send S-300 or Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, as the country needs these weapons for its own defense.

This statement was made by the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, writes the Greek publication Iefimerida.

The head of the Greek government emphasized that Greece is not going to send either S-300 or Patriot to Ukraine, although it has received such a request. According to him, Greece supported Ukraine in various ways, including defense materials. However, Mitsotakis noted that Athens has said from the outset that it cannot get rid of weapons systems that are critical to deterrence capabilities.

"We have a surplus of material that we can support Ukraine with, we have done that, and I think it is the right choice. And if we can find such material, we will continue to do so. But the air defense systems that you mentioned, are critically important for the protection of Greece's airspace and will not be provided to Ukraine," the Prime Minister of Greece emphasized.

At the same time, the publication writes that Greece is preparing a new batch of military aid for Ukraine. In particular, in 2024, the country is ready to provide small arms cartridges, Zuni missiles, American-made M114 howitzers and other weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece will not transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine because it is worried about its own security.

On March 18, Greece will purchase new military equipment for Ukraine from the Czech Republic, which will be directly transferred to Kyiv.

On February 5, the Greek government called any reports that the country intends to transfer S-300, Tor-M1 and Osa-AK anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine fake.