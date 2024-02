Almost twice as many samples of weapons and military equipment, including EW devices and mortars, put into AFU

In January-February 2024, almost twice as many samples and military equipment were admitted to service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine than in the same period last year, among them are means of radio-electronic warfare (EW) and Ukrainian-made 120-mm mortars.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In February 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and allowed for use in the army about 60 samples of weapons and military equipment of Ukrainian and foreign production. For comparison, in February of last year - 33 units," the message reads.

Deputy Minister of Defense, Ivan Havryliuk, noted that not only the total number of weapons and military equipment samples admitted to service in the AFU is increasing, but also the number of new samples of domestically developed and produced weapons.

According to Havryliuk, among the new samples of weapons and military equipment, codified and put into operation during February 2024, there are several EW means, in particular, the so-called "trench" radio electronic means, which will allow to effectively counter enemy FPV drones.

Six samples of automotive and special equipment and a Ukrainian-made 120-mm mortar were also approved for operation.

In addition, the list of novelties for the AFU includes technical means of demining, elements of dynamic protection for armored vehicles and ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Codification, i.e. the admission of a sample of domestically produced weapons and military equipment to operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number, allows to purchase it from manufacturers for units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine with funds from the state budget.

