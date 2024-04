Share:













Greece has announced its intention to continue to support Ukraine, but it will not transfer F-16 aircraft, because it worries about its own security.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced this in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

"First of all, I would like to clarify that we are not ready to transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. This information appeared in the media, but it is not true. However, I emphasize that we supported and continue to support Ukraine," he said.

Mitsotakis mentioned that his country has "historically strong cultural and religious ties with Russia," but opposes the kremlin regime.

"I committed to continue to support Ukraine to the best of our ability, without compromising our own ability to protect ourselves, because we also live in a difficult part of the world," the Greek Prime Minister said.

He also refused to provide details of what kind of assistance Greece will provide to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Greek government said any reports that the country intends to transfer to Ukraine S-300, Tor-M1, and Osa-AK anti-aircraft missile systems are fake.

At the same time, Greece will purchase new military equipment for Ukraine in the Czech Republic, which will be directly transferred to Kyiv.