Greece may transfer one system of two Patriot PAC-3 air defense systems to Ukraine in exchange for American "guarantees" against the Turkish threat and a package of financial compensation.

This was reported by Pronews with reference to sources in the government.

Media interlocutors claim that the United States has provided "guarantees" of Greece's security against the "Turkish threat" during the use of the Patriot without specifying what "guarantees" are offered.

The publication notes that there are assurances that are provided. In case of destruction of the batteries, they will be replaced by the United States with new ones, "and in any case, you will receive money from the package of USD 61 billion provided to Ukraine."

The media noted that, as in the case of the Patriot supplied to Saudi Arabia, the United States incurred significant costs for their timely activation because they "did not work or worked inefficiently due to lack of spare parts."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Germany announced that Germany will immediately transfer another Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine to repel russian airstrikes.

In the meantime, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes that NATO countries will find six more Patriot systems for Ukraine.

Sweden may transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Minister Pal Jonsson before the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs and defense ministries of the EU countries in Luxembourg.