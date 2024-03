Ballistic strike was 300-400 meters away - Zelenskyy about russian attack on Odesa during visit of Greek Prime

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the strike by the aggressor state of the russian federation with a ballistic missile on Odesa on March 6 came about 300-400 meters from him and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was in the city on an official visit.

He said this in an interview with Cinque minuti.

"We were with the Prime Minister of Greece, he had an official visit to Odesa. We were in the port. And yes, a ballistic missile hit several hundred, 300-400, as far as I understand, meters," he said.

Zelenskyy explained that this attack was carried out by the russian army from the temporarily occupied Crimea and the missile "came" very quickly, and the siren, according to the President, "started to work, but very short."

"I don't know who this hit was aimed at. In any case, it is, to be honest, something incredible when we have a Prime Minister of another country, I'm not talking about myself. I'm just talking about respect for leaders of other states, simply to the people of other states. You see that it is simply absent from russia and from putin," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Prime Minister of Greece was very surprised, Zelenskyy himself was not, because there is an understanding that the enemy does not stop and kills and terrorizes civil society as well, not only the military.

"That's why it's difficult to say where the russian terrorist troops were hitting. In any case, it's beyond reason, beyond common sense," Zelenskyy summarized.

We will remind, on March 6, a powerful explosion thundered in Odesa. In social networks, they wrote that the russian federation had launched a missile attack on the city. On the same day, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Odesa.

The mass media reported that the occupiers fired a ballistic missile at the motorcade of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was 150 meters away from the Greek mission.

Later it became known that the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, as a result of which five people were killed, and the Southern Defense Forces reported that the attack on Odesa was not related to a specific visit and was aimed at the port infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a CNN source reported that the russian missile exploded just 500 meters from Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis.