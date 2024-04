Share:













Copied



The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine created the Coalition Support Office to ensure sustainable and systematic management of military aid from partner countries.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, April 24.

There are currently eight coalitions, including the Air Capability Coalition, the Air and Missile Defense Coalition. The format of coalitions became operational in 2023 as part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. It was created for the effective provision of assistance by partner countries.

"The tasks of the Support Office are to ensure coordination and planning of work within the framework of coalitions of capabilities, to ensure interaction between coalitions, and to analyze the state of communications with partner countries," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense noted that dozens of NATO countries currently participate in coalitions in support of Ukraine. The accession of such countries as Japan and Australia is also being worked out. The agency called on countries to join those coalitions that most correspond to the possibilities of military aid in the fight against the aggressor state of russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, following the results of the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein), Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced the start of the Drone Coalition and Air Defense Coalition.

On February 14, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for monitoring the use of military aid that Ukraine receives from international partners.

In March, Germany and Poland formed an Armored Coalition for Ukraine.