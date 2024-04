Share:













On April 23, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of personnel decisions, including dismissing Vitalii Polovenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, in his Telegram channel.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Vitalii Mykolayovych Polovenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.

In addition, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, Tetiana Laktionova was dismissed from the post of deputy head of the National Social Service.

At the same time, the government temporarily assigned the duties of state secretary of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs to Vita Shapovalova.

The appointment of Mykhailo Melnyk to the position of the head of the Sumy District State Administration of the Sumy Region was also agreed.

Among other things, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Yurii Huzynets as the deputy head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration after agreeing to his dismissal from the post of head of the Uzhhorod District State Administration of the Zakarpattia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vitalii Polovenko was appointed to the position on December 1, 2023.

Then the Ministry of Defense announced that he would be responsible for rear support. The development and introduction of new standards in the food supply system, improvement of the material supply system, timely and full rear support of soldiers at the front were named among the priority areas of Polovenko's work.