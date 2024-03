Share:













The 20th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ended at the US Air Force Base Ramstein in the German city of Ramstein-Miesenbach. A large number of countries announced aid packages for Ukraine, talked about ammunition, anti-aircraft defense, training of F-16, drones and work within the established coalitions.

This is stated in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

So, ammunition was the main topic of the meeting, since, the Ministry of Defense notes, it is precisely them that the Ukrainian Defense Forces need most on the battlefield.

"A very large number of countries announced aid packages, which include ammunition - 155 mm, 152 mm, 105 mm - and others. The Ukrainian side is grateful to its partners for searching and finding the ammunition all over the world necessary for our military," the message says.

In addition, air defense was another important item on the agenda of the meeting. It is indicated that Ukraine's partners have assured further provision of more missiles for air defense systems. In particular, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized: "The sky over Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians. Therefore, our joint task is to ensure Ukraine's superiority in the air."

"In this context, the participants were informed that the F-16 training activities are going exactly according to plan. Ukraine is actively working with all the countries involved: the USA, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania and other partners," the Ministry of Defense informed.

Also, drones are another important issue of the meeting. Thus, several new countries joined the drone coalition and made contributions. The first results of this coalition are specific drones that are expected in Ukraine at the end of March. The coalition is working on the possibility of investing in Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

It is indicated that at the meeting, considerable attention was paid to the work of eight coalitions of capabilities (Coalition of the Air Force, Coalition of Integrated Air Defense and Anti-Missile Defense, Coalition of Artillery, Coalition of Armored Vehicles and Maneuverability, Coalition of Maritime Capabilities, IT Coalition, Coalition of Demining, Coalition of Drones).

"Each country within these coalitions is making efforts to support Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor. The day before, a coordination meeting was held with the leaders of all coalitions regarding further more effective cooperation within all coalitions," the Ministry of Defense added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 20th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) began at the US Air Force base Ramstein in the German city of Ramstein-Miesenbach, Ukraine expects the provision of air defense systems and long-range missiles.