On Tuesday, April 23, the Senate will vote on the bill on aid to Ukraine approved by the House of Representatives.

This was announced by the leader of the democratic majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, on X (formerly Twitter).

Thus, Schumer said that the Senate is ready to take the next step regarding the addition to the law on national security.

"The House of Representatives finally approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific region, and humanitarian aid. And the Senate reached an agreement to conclude work with the first vote (on a package of bills) on Tuesday," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved a bill on allocating aid to Ukraine. 311 members of the lower house of the US Congress voted in favor of the project, and 112 spoke against it.

The project was promised to be submitted to the Senate for consideration as an amendment to the Senate bill on US international assistance HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the process of approving the package in the Senate.

US President Joe Biden promised to sign the approved project with help.