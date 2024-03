Share:













Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz held a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, where they discussed cooperation for the sake of European security and assistance to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Poland.

During the talks, the heads of the defense ministries of Poland and Germany discussed Polish-German cooperation in the field of security and defense, as well as assistance to Ukraine and cooperation within NATO and the European Union. In addition, Kosiniak-Kamysz and Pistorius raised the issue of the initiative of joint procurement of ammunition by the EU countries for Ukraine.

"Poland is a central partner in the field of security and defense policy in Central and Eastern Europe. This applies to the support of Ukraine or the armored coalition. Thank you for these actions. We have a lot of bilateral projects. We are working on them and we will work on them. Training, training, collaborative training and capacity development. These are our areas of cooperation," the German defense minister said.

On March 26, Poland and Germany will activate a coalition of armored vehicles for Ukraine, which representatives of the two countries called "one of the most important coalitions" that have been formed. The United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy have already announced their readiness to participate in this coalition, Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised new assistance to Ukraine for EUR 500 million.

Also, the Portuguese Government will send EUR 100 million for the procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.

In addition, Bulgaria sent Ukraine 30 wagons with armored personnel carriers.