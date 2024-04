Scholz says he will not change his position regarding TAURUS missiles for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country's position on providing Ukraine with TAURUS cruise missiles remains unchanged.

Scholz made the corresponding statement at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak.

"The decision on one weapon system remains clear," Scholz said.

At the same time, the Chancellor emphasized that Germany will continue to supply Ukraine with rocket launchers, as this is "its task."

Scholz added that Germany and Great Britain will continue to be the biggest supporters of Ukraine in Europe.

"We will continue to be the two countries, along with Great Britain, that do the most and the most important thing for defense, I've already talked about the three Patriot batteries, and that's what's an immediate necessity," Scholz said.

The Chancellor expressed hope that other countries will also be able to provide Ukraine with American MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems.

It will be recalled that earlier today the German parliament (Bundestag) called on the country's government to unblock the possibility of transferring TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refuses to provide Ukraine with TAURUS missiles.

We also reported that earlier this month, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the TAURUS missiles would make it possible to "make life easier" for the Ukrainian military.