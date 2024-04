Share:













On April 23, the russian occupation army made 428 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia Region; in particular, 147 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) attacks were recorded.

This follows from a statement by Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

"Over the course of the day, the occupiers struck the Zaporizhzhia region 428 times. Eleven settlements were under enemy fire," Fedorov said.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a total of 147 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriyivka. The enemy also struck Huliaipole, Levadne, and Robotyne with anti-aircraft guns.

In addition, 275 artillery shells were recorded in the territory of Novoyakovlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Maly Shcherbaky, and Piyatykhatky.

Fedorov added that there were eight reports of house destruction. No casualties among civilians were recorded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, all regions of Ukraine are under the threat of air attacks by the russian army, but six regions suffer the most from the invaders' strikes. We are talking about the regions bordering russia and the occupied territories.