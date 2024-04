Share:













Russian army tried to strike critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region. All enemy air targets were destroyed, but the debris caused fires.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, announced this in a video message on Telegram.

"The morning began restlessly for Prykarpattia. At dawn, the enemy attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk Region with drones. The target was critical infrastructure objects. All aerial targets were neutralized," she said.

At the same time, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, fires started as a result of falling debris. There were no casualties.

"Relevant services are working on the spot. The situation is under control," Onyshchuk concluded.

It will be recalled that around midnight on April 18, the Air Force reported the movement of groups of russian Shaheds, and explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The enemy attack continued throughout the night. At 7:29 a.m., the Air Force reported that the threat had been defeated.

Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and the region during the drone attack.